Eric Stirgus named education editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Eric Stirgus has been named the newspaper’s Education Editor.
Stirgus has been a journalist with the AJC since November 2001, and its readers have benefited from his reporting across metro Atlanta and Georgia. Prior to being named Education Editor, he was the newspaper’s higher education reporter.
“I’m humbled by this opportunity,” Stirgus said. “We have a talented and hardworking team, and I hope to help them tell important and insightful stories about education and its impact on metro Atlanta and Georgia.”
During his tenure he has reported on governments in Clayton, DeKalb and Henry counties. He also covered Atlanta City Hall as it went through the Great Recession and the 2009 election of Mayor Kasim Reed.
Stirgus was an original member of PolitiFact Georgia, which fact-checked statements and claims by local and state politicians. Before covering higher education, he reported on Gwinnett County’s school system, focusing on disciplinary issues and curriculum disputes.
On the higher education beat, Stirgus has written about the Kennesaw State cheerleader dispute that led to the ouster of Sam Olens as its president. He co-wrote an award-winning series on HBCUs and has reported on the surprise hiring of former Gov. Sonny Perdue as the state university system’s chancellor.
During the pandemic, Stirgus helped with the AJC’s vaccine coverage.
He can be reached at eric.stirgus@ajc.com.
