Election Day 2023: Voters head to the polls

Voters throughout metro Atlanta will be picking mayors and council members, and some will be asked to decide on funding for parks, transportation and other capital construction projects as local races and questions dominate Election Day this year.

The hyperlocal municipal races haven’t drawn many voters so far, and Election Day is expected to be a similarly slow affair.

During the three weeks of in-person early voting that ended last Friday, about 1% of residents in Fulton County had cast ballots. In DeKalb County, the only one in the metro with a county-wide referendum on the ballot, about 2% of residents had voted.

DeKalb voters will be deciding whether to extend two 1-cent sales taxes. The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, is expected to generate about $850 million over the next six years to pay for capital improvement projects throughout unincorporated DeKalb and in the cities. A separate 1-cent tax would reduce property taxes for certain homeowners.

A number of cities across the metro could also see new mayors. Competitive races in Smyrna and Stonecrest could result in new leadership. In Brookhaven, where the current mayor is term-limited, candidates vying to replace him have sparred over a new City Hall project.

Mark Zinno, a nine-year Smyrna resident, said local elections are just as important — if not more important — as statewide or national races.

“Small-level, community-level politics probably outweigh anything that a presidential election can do,” Zinno said after casting a ballot for his next Smyrna mayor and council member. “When you vote in these elections, you’re literally deciding what the quality of the area you live in is going to look like.”

Atif and Sarah Mahmood have lived in Smyrna for nine years and said they love Smyrna’s diversity and small businesses but want local leaders to invest more in schools and in preserving affordable housing.

“Local issues are the ones that affect our daily lives, so those are the ones we care about the most,” Sarah Mahmood said. “How the city spends the taxpayers’ money has been the biggest issue.”

Smyrna had the largest turnout during advanced voting of all the municipal races in Cobb County.

Atlanta residents will also be picking people to serve on the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education.

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can check their polling place online at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s.

Voters must show photo identification before voting. The following forms of ID are acceptable:

Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including ID cards issued by the county registrar or Georgia Department of Driver Services;

A Georgia driver’s license, even if expired;

A student ID from a Georgia college or university;

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state;

Valid U.S. passport;

Valid U.S. military photo ID; or

Valid tribal photo ID

