DeKalb schools waiting on water bottle filling stations due to demand

Board member Joyce Morley said the public was led to believe that district schools were being retrofitted with the devices before classrooms reopened this month.

“It’s very disappointing to hear that the schools … don’t have them,” she said.

The school board voted this week to purchase an additional 1,000 water bottle stations from Mark’s Plumbing Parts & Commercial Supply Product for $856,880.

Water bottle filling stations were installed at six schools as part of larger construction projects before the pandemic, according to a district spokeswoman. Those schools are: Arabia Mountain, Dunwoody and Redan high schools, Austin and Laurel Ridge elementary schools and McNair Discovery Learning Academy.

“Ideally, we would have wanted these before the children came back,” Board Chair Vickie Turner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week.