DeKalb schools announce COVID-19 vaccine date for teachers, staff

The DeKalb County School District is partnering with Walgreens, the county Board of Health and Briarcliff Pharmacy to administer vaccines from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20 at the system’s Administrative and Instructional Complex in Stone Mountain. A registration link will be provided on Monday to employees.

Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said in the news release that the district is “encouraged by the continued partnership” with the local health department and other community organizations to get employees vaccinated.