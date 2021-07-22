ajc logo
DeKalb offering $50 gift cards for vaccinations this weekend

210719-Decatur-Ashanti Booker, a registered nurse with the DeKalb County Board of Health, prepares to give a Covid-19 vaccination to Raya High, 13, at a mobile clinic at Decatur High School on Monday afternoon, July 19, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
210719-Decatur-Ashanti Booker, a registered nurse with the DeKalb County Board of Health, prepares to give a Covid-19 vaccination to Raya High, 13, at a mobile clinic at Decatur High School on Monday afternoon, July 19, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Local News
By Tyler Estep, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago
The first 100 people to get shots at three locations will receive prepaid debit cards

DeKalb County will offer $50 gift cards to 300 people who get the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

The first 100 people to get shots at each of the three vaccination sites operating during the county’s back-to-school food distribution event on Saturday morning will get the prepaid debit cards.

Only about 44% of DeKalb residents are fully vaccinated, officials said, and the move is meant to incentivize more people to make the leap.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible to get the vaccine.

“We are urging residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their families as COVID-19 cases are again on the rise,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, vaccines will be available at three different locations: James R. Hallford Stadium (3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston), Buck Godfrey Stadium (2817 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur) and Rehoboth Baptist Church (2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker).

Each of those locations will also offer food packages that will include 20-pound boxes of fruits and vegetables and 10-pound packages of chicken, as well as single-serving packages of grits, juice boxes and cereal.

Food distribution begins at 9 a.m. and will also be offered at two additional sites: Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church (3800 Big Miller Grove Way #4811 in Stonecrest) and Berean Christian Church (2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain).

Vaccinations will not be offered at those two locations.

