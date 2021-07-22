DeKalb offering $50 gift cards for vaccinations this weekend

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, vaccines will be available at three different locations: James R. Hallford Stadium (3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston), Buck Godfrey Stadium (2817 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur) and Rehoboth Baptist Church (2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker).

Each of those locations will also offer food packages that will include 20-pound boxes of fruits and vegetables and 10-pound packages of chicken, as well as single-serving packages of grits, juice boxes and cereal.

Food distribution begins at 9 a.m. and will also be offered at two additional sites: Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church (3800 Big Miller Grove Way #4811 in Stonecrest) and Berean Christian Church (2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain).

Vaccinations will not be offered at those two locations.