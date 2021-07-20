DeKalb’s back-to-school food giveaway will also offer vaccinations

Starting at 8 a.m. the same day, free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at three of the distribution sites: Hallford Stadium, Buck Godfrey Stadium and Rehoboth Baptist Church.

An insurance card and identification should be presented while receiving a vaccination, if possible. Residents 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.

There is no requirement to receive a vaccination in order to receive food.

“Parents should protect themselves and their children from this deadly pandemic by serving healthy food and getting COVID-19 vaccinations,” said DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release.

The county has held monthly events to help address pandemic-related food insecurity since May 2020. A total of 45,300 families have been helped through the program, which is funded by federal relief dollars, officials said.

Partners in the upcoming event include the DeKalb County School District, La Vision newspaper, First African Community Development Corp. and Saint Philip AME Church.