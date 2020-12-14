DeKalb giving out food at 4 different sites this weekend

DeKalb County will host its latest free food distribution event this weekend, handing out a total of about 3,700 boxes of meat and produce to residents in need.
During previous events held during the ongoing pandemic, the county has offered three distribution sites throughout the county. Officials said a fourth site on Buford Highway will be added for Saturday’s event “because food insecurity is reaching crisis levels for many families.”
“We recognize that many families are struggling to keep food on their tables,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “The Buford Highway distribution site grew out of our partnership with nonprofit advocacy organizations and municipal leaders in Doraville, Brookhaven and Chamblee. This new location will help us to reach a more diverse cross-section of families in need.”
The event will be begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the sites listed below. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Each package of food will include a 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a bag of ground beef or chicken hindquarters.
DeKalb County began holding food distribution events in May and has served more than 23,000 families, officials said. The food is being paid for by a portion of the approximately $125 million in federal coronavirus aid that DeKalb received earlier this year.
Community partners also include La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Saint Philip AME Church.
Locations for Saturday, Dec. 19, food distribution event:
- Former K-Mart store parking lot, 5597 Buford Highway NE, Doraville
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest