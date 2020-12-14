DeKalb giving out food at 4 different sites this weekend

During previous events held during the ongoing pandemic, the county has offered three distribution sites throughout the county. Officials said a fourth site on Buford Highway will be added for Saturday’s event “because food insecurity is reaching crisis levels for many families.”

“We recognize that many families are struggling to keep food on their tables,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “The Buford Highway distribution site grew out of our partnership with nonprofit advocacy organizations and municipal leaders in Doraville, Brookhaven and Chamblee. This new location will help us to reach a more diverse cross-section of families in need.”