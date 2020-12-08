DeKalb allocates $1M to help unemployed residents getting job training

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond announced the initiative Tuesday morning, saying it will provide one-time payments of $1,500 to up to 650 people. DeKalb residents who are 18 years or older; have lost their job due to the coronavirus pandemic; and are currently attending a technical college or other institution for training in information technology, health care, advanced manufacturing or business technology will be eligible.

The money is intended to help qualifying students cover living expenses like rent, mortgage, food and transportation.