DeKalb Chamber looking for a new leader

The DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO.
The chamber recently announced that it was accepting applications for the position, which is responsible for leading the agency’s efforts to attract and develop businesses in the county.
The application period will be open through March 31 — or until the job is filled. Applicants can send their resume, cover letter, and salary requirements to sstrength@dekalbchamber.org
“The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking a mission-driven, energetic, highly motivated individual to fill the position of President and CEO to help build and develop our organization and take our Chamber to the next level,” the chamber website said.
Kenneth Coleman, a retired Georgia Power executive, had been leading the chamber on an interim basis since late 2019, filling the void left when former CEO Katerina Taylor left for a job with the city of Atlanta.
Coleman never intended to serve as the chamber’s CEO on a permanent basis, officials said at the time.