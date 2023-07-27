Crime at the gas pump: What we learned from one busy Atlanta corridor

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Local News
By and
1 hour ago
X

The Martin Luther King Jr. corridor on the west side of Atlanta is a particular hotspot for gas stations where crimes have been reported, with relatively few arrests.

Amid concerns about crime near gas stations and convenience stores, Atlanta city officials are considering an ordinance that would require high-definition security cameras at gas pumps, following a similar law change in DeKalb County.

An analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of police data showed that officers responded to nearly 5,500 calls for service across 14 gas stations on the busy roadway since January 2022. Those calls resulted in just 376 arrests.

This interactive map explores those crime reports.

ExploreRead more: Atlanta leaders want cameras at gas station pumps

About the Authors

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia’s film industry in crisis: People scramble for jobs amidst shutdown1h ago

Plot twist: German firm that bought up much of downtown Atlanta is getting out
56m ago

Credit: Zachary D. Porter

What to know about Marvin Arrington Sr.’s lying in state at Atlanta City Hall
1h ago

Credit: Contributed

Gruesome Piedmont Park stabbing was 2 years ago this week
6m ago

Credit: Contributed

Gruesome Piedmont Park stabbing was 2 years ago this week
6m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Republicans pile on Raffensperger for not upgrading voting machines
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Pickleball and tennis: How do the official court dimensions differ?
16m ago
What to know about Marvin Arrington Sr.’s lying in state at Atlanta City Hall
1h ago
A backyard farm in College Park offers its neighbors fresh, free food
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Subscriber event: Watch a recording of Braves Report podcast today
1h ago
Owner says he’s nixed plan for dragon sculpture atop Georgia mountain
20h ago
Watch: Braves turn a triple play versus Red Sox at Fenway Park
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top