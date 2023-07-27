Crime at the gas pump: What we learned from one busy Atlanta corridor

The Martin Luther King Jr. corridor on the west side of Atlanta is a particular hotspot for gas stations where crimes have been reported, with relatively few arrests.

Amid concerns about crime near gas stations and convenience stores, Atlanta city officials are considering an ordinance that would require high-definition security cameras at gas pumps, following a similar law change in DeKalb County.

An analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of police data showed that officers responded to nearly 5,500 calls for service across 14 gas stations on the busy roadway since January 2022. Those calls resulted in just 376 arrests.

This interactive map explores those crime reports.