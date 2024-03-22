BreakingNews
BREAKING: Georgia’s former insurance commissioner pleads guilty in fraud case
Metro Atlanta

College Park residents critical of mayor and council in ongoing battle

The mayor of College Park is awaiting a decision from a federal court judge on a legal motion that could allow her to engage in debate once again on city council agenda items during meetings.

Credit: Courtesy Facebook

Credit: Courtesy Facebook

The mayor of College Park is awaiting a decision from a federal court judge on a legal motion that could allow her to engage in debate once again on city council agenda items during meetings.
By
50 minutes ago

The mayor of College Park is awaiting a decision from a federal court judge on a legal motion that could allow her to engage in debate once again on city council agenda items during meetings.

Mayor Bianca Motley Broom is suing the city she leads over an ordinance passed by City Council in January that limit her powers. Through a legal motion, attorney Chris Balch has asked the judge to stop those ordinances from being in effect with the lawsuit is pending.

The conflict has led some residents to criticize both Motley Broom and the council, and describe the elected body as dysfunctional.

During a regular council meeting last week, residents urged the mayor and council to fix their relationship and fix what’s broken in their neighborhoods. Resident Larry Brady Evans showed a photo of a Stop sign turned upside down on a pole in his neighborhood.

“Something just ain’t right here,” Evans said of the divide between council members and Motley Broom.

Two other residents told officials about broken cameras in their neighborhoods that they believe hinder police from solving crimes.

James Walker, a former mayoral opponent to Motley Broom, said a car thief vandalized his property after recklessly driving onto his yard on a Saturday afternoon, but the inoperable cameras cannot help police catch the driver.

Walker, in his comment, took issue with Motley Broom’s lawsuit but called on both the city council and the mayor to make sure all of the street cameras in College Park operate effectively.

“Apparently our city government does not take our safety as seriously as they say,” he said.

Resident Natasha Barnett is urging citizens to conduct their own fact-finding mission on the City Hall controversy. Barnett noted the departure of former City Manager Stanley Hawthorne and 14 motions for ordinances put forth and approved by City Council in January. The ordinances prohibit the mayor from weighing in on agenda items as they are discussed during meetings.

In January, City Council had to rescind the firing of Hawthorne and instead has accepted his resignation.

Part of his resignation letter states that councilmembers ordered the public works department to seal a door between Motley Broom’s office and an office for administrative assistants. The doorway later became a permanent wall, according to the letter.

On Thursday, the four council members Roderick Gay, Joe Carn, Jamelle McKenzie and Tracie Arnold, as well as Acting City Manager Emmanuel O. Adediran, attended a town hall meeting hosted by Gay. Each spoke to the crowd emphasizing they are united as city leaders and did not mention Motley Broom directly.

“Not since my family (moved) here in 1998 has there been a unified council,” Gay said. “It’s just like we died and gone to heaven.”

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

BREAKING
Georgia’s former insurance commissioner pleads guilty in fraud case52m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A Georgia father’s heroism in Vietnam and a mother’s vow

Credit: Miguel Martinez

INVESTIGATION
Money, threats and power: A lawmaker-led jail monitoring company’s rise in Georgia

Credit: Left Lane/Hotel Bardo

The lap of luxury? High-end travel having huge ‘moment’ in Savannah

Credit: Left Lane/Hotel Bardo

The lap of luxury? High-end travel having huge ‘moment’ in Savannah

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BRAVES DISPATCH
Previewing the 2024 Braves: Questions, a record prediction and more
The Latest

BREAKING: Georgia’s former insurance commissioner pleads guilty in fraud case
52m ago
Deja News: Rich’s downtown Atlanta store grand opening a gala fete in 1924
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
‘Very soggy day on tap’ but nice, sunny weekend ahead
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Zany Savannah Bananas are bringing their version of baseball to metro Atlanta
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many