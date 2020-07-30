Cobb schools to provide meal kits to students during virtual learning

School starts Aug. 17, and all students enrolled in the system are eligible to receive a week’s worth of prepared meal kits each week. Families who want to receive meals have to complete the online pre-order process, which will begin each Tuesday and run through noon Thursdays. That process, which starts Aug. 11, can be done on the district’s MyPaymentPlus website. Parents who have not created a MyPaymentPlus account need to create one before they can receive the meals.

Most schools in the district will schedule meal pickups 4-6 p.m. Mondays. Each meal kit will include five breakfasts and lunches and instructions on how they can be reheated at home. The cost for the meals is based on the benefit students are qualified to receive. Students receiving free meals will not be charged for the kits while students enrolled in the district’s reduced-price meal program will pay $3.67 per week. All other students will pay $23.99 per week.