Cobb schools to provide meal kits to students during virtual learning

The Cobb County School District will roll out a program to feed their students who will start the new year with remote learning.
School starts Aug. 17, and all students enrolled in the system are eligible to receive a week’s worth of prepared meal kits each week. Families who want to receive meals have to complete the online pre-order process, which will begin each Tuesday and run through noon Thursdays. That process, which starts Aug. 11, can be done on the district’s MyPaymentPlus website. Parents who have not created a MyPaymentPlus account need to create one before they can receive the meals.
Most schools in the district will schedule meal pickups 4-6 p.m. Mondays. Each meal kit will include five breakfasts and lunches and instructions on how they can be reheated at home. The cost for the meals is based on the benefit students are qualified to receive. Students receiving free meals will not be charged for the kits while students enrolled in the district’s reduced-price meal program will pay $3.67 per week. All other students will pay $23.99 per week.
Once the pre-order process is complete, parents will receive an order confirmation they have to provide when picking up the food. Once at the site, they have to show the confirmation order, the student’s name and that student’s ID number.
Families who haven’t applied to receive free and reduced-price meals can submit an application on the district’s website to see if they qualify. About 41 percent of Cobb County’s 113,000 students qualify for free and reduced-price meals.
The Cobb school district has been providing meals to students since March when it announced it would end the previous school year with virtual learning. With the help of Cobb-based MUST Ministries, the district provided more than 455,000 meals to students since schools closed in the spring.
Parents with questions can email meals@cobbk12.org or call 770-426-3380.