Cobb schools roll out teacher, staff vaccination plan

Cobb County School District teachers and staff will soon have an opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
The district said educators can sign up ahead of time to receive vaccines at drive-through events hosted by the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department. The events are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 19-20 and March 26-27 at Jim Miller Park in Marietta.
Second doses will be given April 16-17 or April 23-24.
To accommodate staff who want to get the vaccine, Cobb schools will change the day it usually reserves for remote-only learning for all students.
The remote-only days scheduled for March 17 and 24 will move to Friday, March 19 and March 26. For the second vaccine dose, remote-learning days planned for April 14 and April 21 will change to Friday, April 16 and April 23.
The Cobb County School District is not requiring its staff of about 18,000 people to get vaccinated.
School nurses who have completed training on vaccine administration will assist Cobb & Douglas Public Health staff at the events. Additional school staff will also be on hand to help Cobb district employees.
Cobb schools nursing supervisor Melanie Bales said the district is eager to work with the local health department “to add another layer of protection and safety for our teachers and school district staff against COVID-19.”
“Our nurses have provided ongoing education and support to our school community, and we are hopeful that widespread vaccinations will help to bring an end to this pandemic that has brought so many challenges to our lives over the last year,” she said.