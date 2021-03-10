Cobb schools roll out teacher, staff vaccination plan

The Cobb County School District is not requiring its staff of about 18,000 people to get vaccinated.

School nurses who have completed training on vaccine administration will assist Cobb & Douglas Public Health staff at the events. Additional school staff will also be on hand to help Cobb district employees.

Cobb schools nursing supervisor Melanie Bales said the district is eager to work with the local health department “to add another layer of protection and safety for our teachers and school district staff against COVID-19.”

“Our nurses have provided ongoing education and support to our school community, and we are hopeful that widespread vaccinations will help to bring an end to this pandemic that has brought so many challenges to our lives over the last year,” she said.