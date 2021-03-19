Cobb school district says virtual learning to change next school year

Ragsdale said the top priority of the district was to remove the requirement of teachers to educate both in-person and virtual students at the same time. However, teachers of subjects where there are fewer educators available, such as advanced placement chemistry, could have some class periods where they only teach either in-person or remote students.

While he expects the majority of Cobb students will return for in-person learning in August, Ragsdale said there could be another “unforeseen” event that topples the district’s plans.

“If that happens, all of this could be for naught and we are back to what we’ve been in,” he told school board members this week.

Cobb’s 107,000 students will also return to a five-day-a-week schedule. Students currently learn remotely or in-person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; Wednesdays are reserved for all students to conduct independent learning remotely through CTLS.

Jennifer Lawson, the district’s chief academic officer, said the virtual model could also group some students from different schools into one classroom. For example, if one elementary school has five students enrolled in the virtual option and a neighboring school also has a small number, the district could combine those students into one class under the same teacher.

Beginning next week, Cobb parents can begin registering their children for the virtual learning options. The sixth- through 12th grade registration window will be March 22 through April 1. The elementary school window is set for April 19 through May 2.

Ragsdale said the tight timeline will allow the district to make sure it has enough teachers in place.

“There are students and teachers that are thriving in that environment, and I think that it’s incumbent on us as the local education agency … to make sure that we are doing everything we can to provide those opportunities for every single student to be successful in whatever environment they thrive within.”

Cobb County schools started the 2020-21 school year with a remote-only option due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but began offering both in-person and virtual learning options in October. The district said about 66% of its families, which represents 70,529 students, chose the face-to-face classroom option for the second semester. Cobb’s remaining 36,449 students chose to stick with virtual learning.

As of March 12, the district reported nearly 4,200 known cases of COVID-19 among staff and students.