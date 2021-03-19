Will CDC lowering of social distancing requirements help Georgia schools?

“Physical distancing requirements have been one variable among several. This will help in classroom configuration. It’s important to note that the change in distance is with universal and correct wearing of masks, and the 6-feet apart still applies when eating and some other activities,” said Angela Palm, director of policy and legislative services for the Georgia School Boards Association.

Some education groups applauded the clarified guidance. “Today’s anticipated CDC announcement outlining new recommendations for masks and social distancing will provide additional reassurances of safety and greater capacity for students in classrooms – particularly as many Georgia districts have already returned to in-person instruction,“ said Craig Harper, executive director of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators.

But not everyone is reassured.

Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators, worries reducing the recommendation to 3 feet will result in no physical distancing in some classrooms. “The CDC has made clear that the correct and consistent wearing of face coverings is key to the ability to reduce transmission of COVID19 in our schools so we can safely provide in-person instruction,” she said.

Most Georgia districts have long returned to in-person schooling. Some mandate masks for students and staff, but several do not.

“As we move toward more educators being vaccinated, we urge everyone to continue to implement the full range of mitigation strategies with fidelity – universal facemasks, appropriate physical distancing, appropriate cleaning and hygiene, improved ventilation, and isolation, testing, and contract tracing when necessary,” Morgan said.

Parents and teachers have long complained that schools were often unable to enforce the 6 feet guidance. “The impact to teachers and students will not change anything within DeKalb because they haven’t ever stayed within CDC guidance,” said Deborah Jones, president of the Organization of DeKalb Educators. “I would suggest that they won’t this time, either. DeKalb has always said they ‘will’ as much as possible. It means, once again the district will do what they want without regard to what the CDC says. The impact to teachers and students will not change.”

In response, a DeKalb Schools spokeswoman said, “DeKalb County School District has followed CDC guidance and public health experts since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. DCSD continues to follow mitigation strategies to reduce transmission including wearing a mask, good hand hygiene, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting, testing, and encouraging vaccinations.” The district, she said “will review the new guidelines recommended by the CDC and implement new strategies where feasible and safe for our students, employees, and community.”

Verdaillia Turner, president of the Georgia Federation of Teachers, said, “I don’t think any of us actually knows the proper antidote to mitigate this virus; the standards keep changing.”

The National Education Association wants more detail about the rationale for the change. “We are concerned that the CDC has changed one of the basic rules for how to ensure school safety without demonstrating certainty that the change is justified by the science and can be implemented in a manner that does not detract from the larger long-term needs of students,” said NEA President Becky Pringle.