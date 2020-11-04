Cobb school board races still too close to call

Three incumbent Republican Cobb County Board of Education members are holding on to slim leads Wednesday with about 15,000 left to be counted.
Randy Scamihorn, Brad Wheeler and David Banks currently lead their Democratic challengers, unofficial results show.
Scamihorn’s lead over Vickie Benson is about 7,700 votes, while Wheeler leads Lindsay Terrebonne by nearly 2,300 votes and Banks is over Julia Hurtado by roughly 3,200 votes.
About 15,000 absentee ballots remain to be processed, which Cobb County Elections & Voter Registration Director Janine Eveler said could happen today or Thursday. She also said 882 provisional ballots, votes casts by military and overseas residents and any ballots with missing or mismatched signatures that have been verified with an affidavit, will be processed Friday.
Democrat Leroy Hutchins did not have a Republican challenger in his bid to succeed outgoing incumbent David Morgan, the longtime Democratic school board member who did not seek another term in office.
The school board has been divided along party lines since 2019 when two Democrats, Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis, joined Morgan and the four Republicans — Banks, Scamihorn, Wheeler and David Chastain. The board is also divided along racial lines; the four Republicans are white and the Democrats are Black.
These divisions became apparent when board members voted along racial and party lines to end board member comments, rejected the nomination of Davis, a Black woman, to serve as board chair in January and did not approve a resolution denouncing racism.