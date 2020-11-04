Cobb school board races still too close to call

About 15,000 absentee ballots remain to be processed, which Cobb County Elections & Voter Registration Director Janine Eveler said could happen today or Thursday. She also said 882 provisional ballots, votes casts by military and overseas residents and any ballots with missing or mismatched signatures that have been verified with an affidavit, will be processed Friday.

Democrat Leroy Hutchins did not have a Republican challenger in his bid to succeed outgoing incumbent David Morgan, the longtime Democratic school board member who did not seek another term in office.