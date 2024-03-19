Metro Atlanta

Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months

Motorists are to detour around South Cobb Drive between Fairground Street and Cobb Parkway
A road closure sign deters drivers from traveling along flooded Azalea Road in Roswell, Friday, December 28, 2018, in this AJC file photo. South Cobb Drive in Marietta will close for two months while the Georgia Department of Transportation replaces a large, failing drainage pipe, starting Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

31 minutes ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close South Cobb Drive near Dobbins Air Reserve Base Tuesday at 10 a.m. to replace a large drainage pipe that failed earlier this month.

The nearly 3-mile stretch of State Route 280, or South Cobb Drive, will be closed for about two months while the drain is replaced. The road closure begins at Fairground Street and ends at U.S. Route 41, or Cobb Parkway. Officials recommend motorists follow detour signs to South Marietta Parkway to avoid the road closure, according to the news release.

The culvert failed earlier this month after heavy rainfall caused a washout, Georgia DOT officials said in the release. The drainage pipe dates back to the 1940s and has “outlived its life expectancy.”

DOT officials aim to have the road reopened by mid-May, weather permitting. The state department “coordinates closely with city and county officials, Dobbins Air Reserve Base officials, and Lockheed Martin to ensure minimal travel disruption.” Motorists can also find real-time updates on road closures in several GPS navigation apps.

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

