Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close South Cobb Drive near Dobbins Air Reserve Base Tuesday at 10 a.m. to replace a large drainage pipe that failed earlier this month.

The nearly 3-mile stretch of State Route 280, or South Cobb Drive, will be closed for about two months while the drain is replaced. The road closure begins at Fairground Street and ends at U.S. Route 41, or Cobb Parkway. Officials recommend motorists follow detour signs to South Marietta Parkway to avoid the road closure, according to the news release.