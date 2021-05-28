Cobb parents drop lawsuit against district over student mask mandate

The parents in April filed a request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the district’s mask requirement for students and its contract tracing policy for confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The parents’ complaint alleged that mask mandates don’t stop the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 and the district’s contact tracing policy violates student privacy under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. earlier this month rejected the plaintiffs’ request. Attorney Robert Madayag, who also represented the parents, said they offered information from studies showing prolonged mask use was harmful.

“Our clients did their homework and were prepared to take on the public angst and ire because they cared about their children,” he said.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend schools stick with their current COVID-19 mitigation strategies. Its most recent guidance to schools state masks should be work at all times by everyone in school buildings, with exceptions set aside for eating and drinking.