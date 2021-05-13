Georgia public colleges encourage but won’t require COVID vaccines this fall

He went on to say that thousands of COVID vaccine doses have been administered on the system’s campuses.

“We strongly encourage faculty, staff, students and visitors to get vaccinated and will continue to do so. While the vaccines are safe and effective, it is an individual decision to receive one and will not be required to be a part of our campuses.”

08/17/2020 - Kennesaw, Georgia - Kennesaw State University freshmen Simone Wilson (left) and Zee Agnew (right) wear masks as they walk through campus during the first day of classes at Kennesaw State University's main campus in Kennesaw, Monday, August 17, 2020. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM) Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

The guidance to the schools includes recommending social distancing on campus and the use of face coverings while inside campus facilities. Additionally, with limited exceptions, employees with COVID-19 related telework assignments should begin transitioning back to their prior work arrangements.

State officials have gradually rolled back pandemic restrictions, and federal officials announced Thursday fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing, even indoors, except under certain circumstances.

The University System will follow the state government’s rules on travel. Currently, a non-essential travel ban remains in place. The memo says the schools should follow their athletic conference guidelines and schools not affiliated with a conference should develop guidelines appropriate for their institution and its athletes.