Cobb County wins award for Georgia’s 2023 ‘Library of the Year’

The Cobb County Public Library system has been named Georgia’s library of the year for 2023 by the Georgia Public Library Service, officials announced this week.
The library system is being recognized in part for its unique community programming and partnerships with other local organizations. The library launched its Books by Mail program for homebound residents last year, partners with Vision To Learn to offer free eye exams for children, and provides free lunches during the summer for children with the Happy Helpings program, along with several other programs acknowledged with the award.
“We have a diverse, creative, knowledgeable, innovative, and experienced team that goes above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of the people we serve,” Helen Poyer, the library system’s director, said in a news release. “Staff are resilient and adapt well to the changing technologies, information needs, and community dynamics.”
The Georgia Public Library Service is the state library administrative agency and a unit of the University System of Georgia. It gives several awards annually to honor “outstanding achievements” related to public libraries throughout the state.
Other awards also honor library directors, staff, and advocates throughout the state.
Julie Walker, a vice chancellor and state librarian at the Georgia Public Library Service, said in a news release that the award winners “showcase the vital role that public libraries play in post-pandemic recovery, competitiveness, and resilience throughout Georgia.”
