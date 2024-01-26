Cobb County wins award for Georgia’s 2023 ‘Library of the Year’

The Cobb County Public Library system has been named Georgia’s library of the year for 2023 by the Georgia Public Library Service, officials announced this week.

The library system is being recognized in part for its unique community programming and partnerships with other local organizations. The library launched its Books by Mail program for homebound residents last year, partners with Vision To Learn to offer free eye exams for children, and provides free lunches during the summer for children with the Happy Helpings program, along with several other programs acknowledged with the award.

“We have a diverse, creative, knowledgeable, innovative, and experienced team that goes above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of the people we serve,” Helen Poyer, the library system’s director, said in a news release. “Staff are resilient and adapt well to the changing technologies, information needs, and community dynamics.”