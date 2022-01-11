Cobb buys 60,000 home tests for residents as COVID cases soar

The county’s acquisition comes as the Biden administration is preparing to send 500 million free tests through the mail to people who request them. But Memark said the county’s purchase was warranted, because the county’s tests are expected to arrive sooner than those procured by the federal government.

Cobb bought the tests using money that was freed up in the county’s general budget after the commission spent the last of its federal CARES Act dollars on public safety staffing. Commissioner Kelly Gambrill, a conservative from West Cobb, voted against buying the tests, calling it a “shell game” of government accounting.

“If we really didn’t need to use that money to reimburse salaries, then why aren’t we using that money to fix things within the county that really need to be fixed?” Gambrill said.

The other four board members supported the purchase, noting that the CARES Act money had to be spent by a Dec. 31 deadline. After using the federal money for public safety, the county set aside local tax dollars for ongoing pandemic costs after the deadline.