Small businesses, public safety received bulk of Cobb County’s CARES Act funds

The $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as the CARES Act, was the first federal stimulus package passed in March 2020 in response to the pandemic. It included $150 billion for local governments to spend on pandemic-related expenses.

The largest share of Cobb’s funding – $49 million – went to small businesses and nonprofits to help them weather the economic shutdowns that followed, according to a final tally of spending provided to the AJC by county officials.