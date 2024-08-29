Cobb approves code changes for 2025 All-Star game

In preparation for the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star game at Truist Park, Cobb County approved code changes required by the MLB to host.

The changes will restrict unpermitted vendor activities in the “All-Star Event Zones” near The Battery and Truist Park so only those who have permission from the county, the Atlanta Braves and the MLB can host events or sell merchandise and tickets related to the game. The rules only apply during that week and are standard for any city hosting the All-Star game, according to county staff.

This will be Truist Park’s first time hosting the event, which will take place on July 15, along with other events during the week.