Cobb approves code changes for 2025 All-Star game

In preparation for the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star game at Truist Park, Cobb County approved code changes required by the MLB to host.
The changes will restrict unpermitted vendor activities in the “All-Star Event Zones” near The Battery and Truist Park so only those who have permission from the county, the Atlanta Braves and the MLB can host events or sell merchandise and tickets related to the game. The rules only apply during that week and are standard for any city hosting the All-Star game, according to county staff.
This will be Truist Park’s first time hosting the event, which will take place on July 15, along with other events during the week.
In 2021, Atlanta was set to host the All-Star game, but after Gov. Brian Kemp approved a controversial election law, the MLB moved the game to Denver.
Cobb County set aside $1.6 million last year to cover police, traffic control, and other additional costs related to the game.
The Midsummer Classic is expected to bring tens of thousands of people from across the U.S., according to Cobb Public Safety Director Mike Register. The Cobb Galleria, the Cobb Energy and Performing Arts Center, the Coca-Cola Roxy and several hotels will also serve as designated event spaces.
