‘Finish what we started:’ Atlanta to host 2031 Men’s Final Four

Members of the Atlanta Sports Council met in July with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee in Park City, Utah to complete the final phase of the bid process. The focus was on “finishing what we started” following the cancellation.

“We are thrilled with the NCAA’s decision to award Atlanta the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four for a sixth time,” Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council, said in a statement. “We were eager to host a future Final Four after the heartbreak of 2020 and we are grateful to the NCAA for allowing us another opportunity to showcase this great city to basketball fans in 2031.”

Atlanta previously hosted the Men’s Final Four in 1977, 2002, 2007 and 2013. It also host the Women’s Final Four in 1993 and 2003.

“From our reliable infrastructure network to our world-famous hospitality, Georgia has consistently set itself apart as a world-class host and sports destination for large scale events like the NCAA Men’s Final Four,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming players and fans taking part in this prestigious event to Atlanta for a fifth time as they join a long and storied history of sports in the Peach State.”

The award of the Final Four continues a streak of Atlanta hosting major sporting events in the upcoming years. It will host:

2025 College Football Playoff National Championship

2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Division I Southeast Regional

2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game

2026 FIFA World Cup

“Time and again, Atlanta has proved itself as the best city in America to host global sporting events and we thank the NCAA for selecting us to host this incredible event,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “The eyes of the sporting world will be on Atlanta, and we know that we will be up to the task once again as a champion is crowned and One Shining Moment is played in 2031.”

Georgia Tech will serve as the host school for the event.

“We’re thrilled that the NCAA Division I Men’s Final Four will return to Atlanta in 2031,” Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt said in a statement. “Hosting the Final Four puts our Institute, our athletic department and our great city and state on the worldwide stage and we couldn’t be more excited to host basketball’s best in 2031.”

After the Final Four was cancelled, in 2020, the NCAA awarded the event to Detroit, Las Vegas, Indianapolis and Arlington from 2027 through 2030.