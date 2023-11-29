Cobb County sets aside $1.6M for 2025 MLB All-Star game

The 2025 Midsummer Classic will be Truist Park’s first. Metro Atlanta was going to host the 2021 game, but the MLB moved it just months before the game because of Georgia’s controversial voting law passed that year.

“We are in a very fortunate position to have another bite of the apple of having the All-Star game here in Cobb County,” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said.

When Cobb County hosted the World Series in 2021, it cost the county $456,000 on additional security. But the All-Star game, Register said, is a much larger endeavor security-wise because of the multiple events spread out at different venues throughout the week.

“It makes it a little more complex than just having the World Series at one location, and it’s a high-capacity crowd,” Register said. “During the All-Star game, you’re gonna have people that are followers of most of the teams, because they’re gonna have individuals playing there, and so you’re gonna get a bigger crowd.”

The county covers the cost of police for traffic control and police for Truist Park and the Battery also during regular season games.