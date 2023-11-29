Cobb County sets aside $1.6M for 2025 MLB All-Star game


Cobb County
By
16 minutes ago

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved $1.6 million Tuesday night for security, traffic control and other extra expenses for the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star game at Truist Park.

The funds will be included in the 2025 budget with about half dedicated to staff overtime pay across several departments. The rest will go toward traffic management, public safety, and communications.

Public Safety Director Mike Register said the All-Star game is expected to bring tens of thousands of people from across the U.S. and worldwide.

The 2025 Midsummer Classic will be Truist Park’s first. Metro Atlanta was going to host the 2021 game, but the MLB moved it just months before the game because of Georgia’s controversial voting law passed that year.

“We are in a very fortunate position to have another bite of the apple of having the All-Star game here in Cobb County,” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said.

When Cobb County hosted the World Series in 2021, it cost the county $456,000 on additional security. But the All-Star game, Register said, is a much larger endeavor security-wise because of the multiple events spread out at different venues throughout the week.

“It makes it a little more complex than just having the World Series at one location, and it’s a high-capacity crowd,” Register said. “During the All-Star game, you’re gonna have people that are followers of most of the teams, because they’re gonna have individuals playing there, and so you’re gonna get a bigger crowd.”

The county covers the cost of police for traffic control and police for Truist Park and the Battery also during regular season games.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is a reporter on the local news team covering Cobb County government.

