Clayton to close bridge temporarily for replacement work

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

The Clayton County transportation and development department plans to close the Valley Hill Road bridge this weekend temporarily for replacement of the structure.

The county said the bridge, which is undergoing the final phase of a $8.1 million replacement, will close on Friday and reopen on Monday before 6 a.m.

“The closure is necessary to allow the concrete to harden without the vibration from traffic,” Clayton County Transportation and Development Assistant Director Keith Rohling said in a news release.

Traffic control measures and signage will be installed to guide motorists, who are urged to use caution and plan for alternate travel routes.

The works is being funded through Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) monies and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

