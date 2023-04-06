BreakingNews
VP Harris to announce huge solar panel deal during Georgia visit
Clayton State University professor Victoria Foster to lead state nursing association

Credit: Clayton State University

Credit: Clayton State University

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton State University nursing professor Victoria Foster has been named to lead the Georgia Association for Nursing Education, the group’s first Black president.

“Someone told me that I was the first one and I was, like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool,’” said Foster, director of Clayton State’s undergraduate program. “I thought about it and said, ‘That’s a little bit of extra pressure.’ I think that will push me just a bit further as far as staying on track and getting the job done.”

Foster said in a news release that her goal at GANE is to “promote excellence among Georgia nursing faculty and other nurses.”

Foster received her bachelor’s in nursing from Tuskegee University, a master’s from Armstrong State University, and a doctorate in the field from Georgia State University. Foster has worked at Clayton State University for the past 22 years and has taught in both the undergraduate and graduate programs, the school said.

