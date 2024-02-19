Clayton State offering children free dental care in limited-time event

Children between the ages of 3 and 17 can get free dental health care this week from Clayton State University as part of the school’s observation of National Children’s Dental Health Month.

Dental care will be available today through Friday at the university’s Dental Hygiene Clinic and will include a variety of services, the school said

“That includes their cleanings, fluoride, dental x-rays, and sealants to help prevent cavities,” Heather Eddy, an assistant professor in the university’s dental hygiene program, said of the services in a news releases. “I think that week is considered a winter break for a lot of the surrounding counties, so we tried to align our week of service with when they would be out of school.”