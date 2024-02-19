Clayton State offering children free dental care in limited-time event

Children between the ages of 3 and 17 can get free dental health care this week from Clayton State University as part of the school’s observation of National Children’s Dental Health Month.
Dental care will be available today through Friday at the university’s Dental Hygiene Clinic and will include a variety of services, the school said
“That includes their cleanings, fluoride, dental x-rays, and sealants to help prevent cavities,” Heather Eddy, an assistant professor in the university’s dental hygiene program, said of the services in a news releases. “I think that week is considered a winter break for a lot of the surrounding counties, so we tried to align our week of service with when they would be out of school.”
Clinic Manager Brandi Clisham said that the program is able to keep the event free of charge in part because of supplements donated by Patterson Dental. She also said that senior and junior dental hygiene students will help children during their visits to the campus.
The free checks make it easy for both parents and their children to take care of problems that can sometimes be overlooked, Clisham said.
“Unfortunately, a lot of kids won’t say if they’re in pain or if anything’s going on,” she said. “Dental insurance isn’t required, so this is nice that kids have the opportunity, all at no cost to them or their parents, to be able to have services done.”
