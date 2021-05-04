Clayton State names Kimberly Knight small business center director

Knight, who most recently served as a business consultant with the UGA SBDC at Georgia State University, is an alum of Invest Atlanta, where she was the group’s small business opportunity zones program manager. She also worked at the Georgia Department of Economic Development in marketing, research and business development.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Clayton State family and to serve as area director of the UGA Small Business Development Center at Clayton State University,” Knight said in a press release. “I look forward to working collaboratively with my colleagues, community stakeholders and serving the small businesses in our service area.”