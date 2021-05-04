Clayton State names Kimberly Knight small business center director

Kimberly Knight has been named area director of Clayton State University’s Small Business Development Center.
Knight, who most recently served as a business consultant with the UGA SBDC at Georgia State University, is an alum of Invest Atlanta, where she was the group’s small business opportunity zones program manager. She also worked at the Georgia Department of Economic Development in marketing, research and business development.
“I am thrilled to be part of the Clayton State family and to serve as area director of the UGA Small Business Development Center at Clayton State University,” Knight said in a press release. “I look forward to working collaboratively with my colleagues, community stakeholders and serving the small businesses in our service area.”
A native of Alabama, Knight has been in marketing and communication for more than 20 years and began her career with TSYS in Columbus, Ga.. At TSYS, she was editor of the company’s official newsletter and wrote speeches for the company’s executives.
Knight received a bachelor’s in English from Auburn University and a master’s in business management from Troy University.