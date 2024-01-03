Clayton leaders say no to holding public comment at top of meetings

Board members have charged that the comments are disruptive and are often used to attack commissioners rather than inform them of public sentiment.

Clayton has vacillated on the issue for years.

In 2017, the commission stopped live-streaming public comments on taxpayer-funded CCTV 23 because of what they considered to be toxic feedback from residents.

Then, in 2018, commissioners brought public comments back to CCTV 23, but relegated them to the end of meetings.

The next year, public comments returned to the beginning of each meeting. Then in June 2022, the commissioners voted 3-2 to return public comments back to the end of meetings.

Davis’ plan, had it been approved, would have moved public comment to the beginning of the meeting before board members discuss or vote on agenda items. It also would have expanded the amount of time allotted for each public comment, from the current two minutes to three minutes. The total time allowed for all public comments would have grown from 20 minutes to 30 minutes.