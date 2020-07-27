Clayton County Schools leader talks new academic year Tuesday

Beasley will provide updates to the school system’s plan to start the new academic year virtually on Aug. 10. Clayton Schools, like many districts across metro Atlanta, will not have in-person classes at the beginning of the new school year because of concerns over increasing coronavirus infection rates in Georgia.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. and can be streamed through the district’s YouTube channel, (www.youtube.com/ccpsnews). It will come after the Clayton County Board of Education meets Monday to get an update on the new academic year from Beasley and other district administrators.