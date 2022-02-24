Clayton County Schools holding fireside chat on higher education

The meeting, which will be streamed live at 6:30 p.m. on YouTube, will feature Superintendent Morcease Beasley, Clayton State University President James Stuart, Atlanta Metropolitan State College President Georj Lewis, Gordon State College President Kirk Nooks and Stillman College President Cynthia Warrick.

The district said the chat, created as part of the historically black colleges’ and universities’ “Yes You Can Promise” program, is “designed to expose attendees to candid dialogue about supports available to first-year college students. These supports are inclusive of not only academics but also personal, social, and emotional supports.”