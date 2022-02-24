Hamburger icon
Clayton County Schools holding fireside chat on higher education

Clayton County Schools to hold fireside chat to discuss college for students.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Clayton County Schools will hold a virtual “fireside chat” Thursday to talk about post-secondary education for the district’s students.

The meeting, which will be streamed live at 6:30 p.m. on YouTube, will feature Superintendent Morcease Beasley, Clayton State University President James Stuart, Atlanta Metropolitan State College President Georj Lewis, Gordon State College President Kirk Nooks and Stillman College President Cynthia Warrick.

The district said the chat, created as part of the historically black colleges’ and universities’ “Yes You Can Promise” program, is “designed to expose attendees to candid dialogue about supports available to first-year college students. These supports are inclusive of not only academics but also personal, social, and emotional supports.”

Clayton said the event will not be limited to academics but also personal, social, and emotional supports.

For information, call Alicia Dunn, CCPS director of counseling, enrollment & post-secondary readiness, via email at alicia.dunn@clayton.k12.ga.us.

