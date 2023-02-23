BreakingNews
MARTA resumes Red Line service south of Medical Center station
Clayton County reopening main elections office after two-month closure

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Clayton County will reopen the main branch of its elections and registration office on Monday just in time for early voting to begin in the south metro Atlanta community’s March 21 special election.

The office closed in late December because of broken pipes, flooding and water damage caused by days of freezing temperatures. Officials opened a temporary office at 1285 Government Circle in Jonesboro to address the needs of residents.

Clayton elections officials said the main office at 121 South McDonough Street in Jonesboro will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday. Clayton residents will begin early voting that day for the March 21 special election in which they will vote for a new county sheriff and a $434 million E-SPLOST for Clayton County Schools.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

