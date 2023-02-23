Clayton County reopening main elections office after two-month closure

The office closed in late December because of broken pipes, flooding and water damage caused by days of freezing temperatures. Officials opened a temporary office at 1285 Government Circle in Jonesboro to address the needs of residents.

Clayton elections officials said the main office at 121 South McDonough Street in Jonesboro will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday. Clayton residents will begin early voting that day for the March 21 special election in which they will vote for a new county sheriff and a $434 million E-SPLOST for Clayton County Schools.