Clayton County picks Forest Park Middle School contractor despite reservations

Five members of the board approved hiring the Peachtree City contractor to construct the $92.2 million building, which will replace the current school with a new three-floor building. The project, expected to accommodate 1,200 students over more than 228,000 square feet, will be funded with $86.6 million in SPLOST revenue and $5.5 million from the Georgia Department of Education.

Three board members, however, abstained from voting because of concerns over Meja’s past performance and a desire for the school district to broaden the list of available contractors for building construction.