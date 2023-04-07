Clayton County offering free trash disposal with April amnesty days

Clayton County is making it easier for residents to dump trash in the south metro Atlanta community’s landfill during April.
Clayton is offering trash amnesty days during the month, with resident able to dispose of their refuse for free on specific days.
“The Board of Commissioners is committed to addressing concerns about the cleanliness throughout the county,” Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford said in a news release. “We all have a responsibility to properly dispose of trash and debris and to help ensure our neighborhoods and roadways remain clean.”
Residents of Districts 3 and 4 can dispose of their garbage from 12 noon to 6 p.m. April 14 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 15. Residents of District 3 should leave their refuse at 153 Flint River Road in Riverdale, while citizens of District 4 need to leave their trash at 1303 Government Circle in Jonesboro.
Residents of Districts 1 and 2 can dispose of their refuse from noon to 6 p.m. April 21 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22. The refuse drop off point for District 1 is 3199 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood, while the dump site for District 2 is 6131 Riverdale Road in Riverdale.
All residents will be allowed to drop off trash directly to the landfill from noon to 6 p.m. April 14 and April 21 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 and April 22. The landfill is located at 11678 Hastings Bridge Road in Hampton.
About the Author