Clayton County offering residents free COVID-19 test kits

The Clayton County Department of Emergency Services is offering residents free COVID-19 test kits.

The county is giving residents two kits and participants must show proof of residency upon receipt. The kits are available as long as supplies last.

The kits are available at the following locations: headquarters of the Clayton County Fire Department, Frank Bailey Senior Center, J. Charley Griswell Senior Center, Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center, Flint River Community Center, Kinship Care Resource Center and the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center.

Other distribution locations include the Jim Huie Recreation Center, Lake Spivey Recreation Center, South Clayton Recreation Center and Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center.