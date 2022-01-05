Clayton County mandates negative COVID-19 test for school staff

Clayton Superintendent Morcease Beasley said at a school board meeting earlier this week that all school workers will have to test for the virus in the coming days and that anyone who doesn’t comply will have to take sick leave days until they do.

“We’re expecting all employees at this point to show a negative test by Monday,” Beasley said. “Those who refuse to test, that’s like a positive result ...You will be required to quarantine for five days, or longer, until you bring us a negative test.”