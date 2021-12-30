Clayton County Schools to start second semester online amid COVID surge

The south metro Atlanta district said Thursday that increasing COVID-19 infections in the county has led it to switch to online learning for all students from Wednesday through Jan. 7 of next week. Students will return to school buildings on Jan. 10, the district said.

“As we continue to monitor the surge in COVID-19 cases within our county, we understand that our schools and offices are microcosms of our respective communities, Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said in a statement.