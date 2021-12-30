Clayton County Schools to start second semester online amid COVID surge

Clayton County Schools will to pivot to remote learning when classes resume next Wednesday.
The south metro Atlanta district said Thursday that increasing COVID-19 infections in the county has led it to switch to online learning for all students from Wednesday through Jan. 7 of next week. Students will return to school buildings on Jan. 10, the district said.
“As we continue to monitor the surge in COVID-19 cases within our county, we understand that our schools and offices are microcosms of our respective communities, Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said in a statement.
“We have to act with caution and encourage families to participate in the vaccination and testing opportunities available to ensure we can have school with minimal disruptions to the learning process,” he said.
Communities across metro Atlanta are adjusting access to buildings as the more transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has surged among residents. Metro Atlantans hoping this week to find out whether they had been exposed to the virus were met with long lines at testing sites as well as the closing of some facilities in DeKalb County because of heavy rain.
Parents also are weighing the impact of omicron as schools are set to reopen next week. School systems have split on whether students should wear face masks, with some districts mandating face coverings while others have made them optional.
