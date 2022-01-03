Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta COVID surge: Classes are online-only in these school districts

Several metro Atlanta school districts will start the New Year with online-only classes due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Credit: Pixabay
caption arrowCaption
Several metro Atlanta school districts will start the New Year with online-only classes due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Credit: Pixabay

Credit: Pixabay

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

The following metro Atlanta school districts will be starting the New Year with online-only classes due to the rise in coronavirus cases:

Atlanta Public Schools: Classes will be only-only Tuesday through Friday. Students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10. Students who need to pick up laptops or other virtual learning devices can do so at their school on Monday and Tuesday. In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Jan. 10

Clayton County Public Schools: Classes will be online-only Wednesday through Friday. Students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10.

DeKalb County Public Schools: Classes will be online-only from Wednesday through Friday. Parents and guardians will be allowed to come to schools on Monday and Tuesday to pick up laptops other other devices for students who didn’t bring them home over winter break. Students will also return to in-person learning on Jan. 10.

Fulton County Schools: Classes will be online only from Tuesday through Friday. Fulton plays to return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 10. Masks will be required from Jan. 10 through Jan. 21.

Rockdale County Public Schools: Classes will be online-only Tuesday through Friday. The district plans to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10. Staff, students, and families are urged to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to school buildings.

About the Author

Follow Susan Hogan on twitter

Susan Hogan is the education editor. She joined the AJC in 2020 as a story editor and later became an assistant senior editor. She previously worked for the Washington Post. As a reporter, she won numerous national honors, including a public service award for team reports on arson fires at South Carolina Black churches.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Masks policies amid COVID: Where Metro Atlanta school districts stand
3m ago
Atlanta COVID restrictions: These colleges are moving classes online
16h ago
Movement would ban LGBTQ books, online materials from school libraries
22h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top