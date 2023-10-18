Clayton Commission dashes sheriff’s office hopes for tasers, body cameras

Sheriff Levon Allen’s request for an additional $14.6 million in funding for the office’s needs died for lack of a motion to consider it Tuesday.

In the request, Allen said that in addition to using the money for staffing and equipment, the office wanted the funds to buy car cameras, washer and dryers, and mattresses, undergarments and uniforms for detainees. Other expenditures included funding for a mobile prison, window grates and uniforms for sheriff’s office staff assigned to the mobile unit.

Next steps for the sheriff’s office were no clear.