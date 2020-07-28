Civil rights group pushing Clayton County Jail to address alleged COVID-19 cases

“Everyone working at or living in the Clayton County Jail is now at risk of serious illness, or even death for those who are most medically vulnerable,” Dr. Fred Rottnek, former medical director of the St. Louis County Jail, was quoted as saying in a release.. “The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office should take corrective action immediately in order to decrease the substantial risk of serious harm to detainees, staff, and the community at large.”

The Southern Center and the ACLU organizations have been in a battle with Hill and the Clayton County jail for months over access to coronavirus testing information and efforts to address conditions that spread the disease. The civil rights group filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office in May alleging failure to follow open records laws. The groups filed a second lawsuit against the office earlier this month alleging it failed to keep inmates safe from COVID-19.