City of Atlanta opening warming center tonight as temps drop

The city of Atlanta plans to use a former hotel building as a warming center Monday night as temperatures could drop near freezing, officials said.
People in need of a place to stay can visit old Ramada Plaza hotel at 450 Capitol Ave. starting at 5 p.m. Monday. It will remain open until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, the city said in a press release.
Temperatures in Atlanta are expected to crash into the 30s overnight Monday into Tuesday as the coldest air of the season settles in, according to according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Flurries are possible in some areas of metro Atlanta.
The Ramada hotel is located just south of I-20 at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Fulton Street.
Residents who need assistance can call the city by dialing 311 if they are inside Atlanta city limits or by calling 404-546-0311.