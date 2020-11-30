City of Atlanta opening warming center tonight as temps drop

People in need of a place to stay can visit old Ramada Plaza hotel at 450 Capitol Ave. starting at 5 p.m. Monday. It will remain open until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, the city said in a press release.

Temperatures in Atlanta are expected to crash into the 30s overnight Monday into Tuesday as the coldest air of the season settles in, according to according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Flurries are possible in some areas of metro Atlanta.