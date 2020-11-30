X

City of Atlanta opening warming center tonight as temps drop

Brad Ritchie (left) and Tom Cross make their way down Centennial Olympic Park Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium earlier this month. Temperatures are expected to drop overnight. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
Brad Ritchie (left) and Tom Cross make their way down Centennial Olympic Park Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium earlier this month. Temperatures are expected to drop overnight. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

By J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The city of Atlanta plans to use a former hotel building as a warming center Monday night as temperatures could drop near freezing, officials said.

People in need of a place to stay can visit old Ramada Plaza hotel at 450 Capitol Ave. starting at 5 p.m. Monday. It will remain open until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, the city said in a press release.

Temperatures in Atlanta are expected to crash into the 30s overnight Monday into Tuesday as the coldest air of the season settles in, according to according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Flurries are possible in some areas of metro Atlanta.

The Ramada hotel is located just south of I-20 at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Fulton Street.

Residents who need assistance can call the city by dialing 311 if they are inside Atlanta city limits or by calling 404-546-0311.

