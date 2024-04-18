CeeLo Green just bought Rico Wade’s old house

“I then took it upon myself to acquire this monument and Landmark. It was too important and invaluable to leave it be. the asking price was around 1 million, I would’ve paid more,” he wrote in post accompanied by a reel showcasing black-and-white photos from the original Dungeon’s early aughts.

Green’s purchase comes nearly five years after Big Boi bought the original Dungeon location, and turned into an Airbnb. Green, who purchased the property along with his sister wrote about his plans for the home.

“One day soon it will be a museum, archiving our rich musical history,” he wrote. “You’ll be the first to know … and if you’re ever in Atlanta on the southside, come see us sometime and we will take good care of you, the way Father took care of us.”

This weekend, Green will take part in The Sesh, a 420-themed musical festival in downtown Atlanta. The event will include a special dedication DJ set from Dungeon Family’s KP the Great, honoring Wade and his legendary production crew, Organized Noize.

Wade died last weekend at the age of 52. His cause of death is unknown. A source told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a memorial celebration could take place in the coming week.