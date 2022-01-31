BREAKING: Fulton DA seeks FBI’s aid as Trump probe advances

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is requesting backup from the FBI after former President Donald Trump singled out prosecutors investigating his actions during a recent rally.
In a Sunday letter to J.C. Hacker, the head of the bureau’s Atlanta field office, Willis requested that the FBI conduct a risk assessment of the Fulton County Courthouse and Government Center and provide other protective resources such as federal agents and intelligence as her office ramps up its probe of Trump’s actions as Georgia’s 2020 election results were being finalized.
“We must work together to keep the public safe and ensure that we do not have a tragedy in Atlanta similar to what happened at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” she told Hacker.
The letter came a day after Trump, during a rally in Conroe, Texas, referenced the probe Willis’ office is carrying out, as well as those overseen by investigators in New York and on Capitol Hill, which he called “prosecutorial misconduct at the highest level.”
“If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protests we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt,” Trump said. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Jr., New York Attorney General Letitia James and Willis are all Black, as is as is U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who’s leading the Jan. 6 Committee. Trump did not mention any of them by name or offer any explanation for his labeling them racist.
Fulton judges last week granted Willis’s request for a special grand jury to be impaneled beginning May 2 “to investigate any and all facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to alleged violations of the laws of the State of Georgia” following the 2020 elections.
Willis’ criminal probe, launched nearly a year ago, is centered on the Jan. 2, 2021, phone call that Trump placed to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he urged the Republican to “find” the 11,780 votes to overcome Joe Biden’s win here.
The veteran prosecutor has indicated that her team is also examining the abrupt resignation of former Atlanta-based U.S. Attorney BJay Pak; a November 2020 call U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., placed to Raffensperger; and false claims made by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani during a hearing before the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee.
“My staff and I will not be influenced or intimidated by anyone as this investigation moves forward,” Willis told Hacker. “I have an obligation to ensure that those who work in and visit the Fulton County Courthouse, the adjoining Fulton County Government Center and surrounding areas are safe.”
