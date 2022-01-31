BREAKING: Fulton DA seeks FBI’s aid as Trump probe advances

Fulton judges last week granted Willis’s request for a special grand jury to be impaneled beginning May 2 “to investigate any and all facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to alleged violations of the laws of the State of Georgia” following the 2020 elections.

Willis’ criminal probe, launched nearly a year ago, is centered on the Jan. 2, 2021, phone call that Trump placed to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he urged the Republican to “find” the 11,780 votes to overcome Joe Biden’s win here.

The veteran prosecutor has indicated that her team is also examining the abrupt resignation of former Atlanta-based U.S. Attorney BJay Pak; a November 2020 call U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., placed to Raffensperger; and false claims made by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani during a hearing before the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee.

“My staff and I will not be influenced or intimidated by anyone as this investigation moves forward,” Willis told Hacker. “I have an obligation to ensure that those who work in and visit the Fulton County Courthouse, the adjoining Fulton County Government Center and surrounding areas are safe.”