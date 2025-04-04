Woman dead, Georgia deputy shot after multi-county chase

A woman was killed in a shootout with law enforcement after she allegedly fired at a Turner County deputy at the end of a multi-county chase in South Georgia early Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.
The pursuit began at around 2 a.m. in Cook County and traveled through four counties north into Dooly County, where deputies conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, the Turner sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Deputies then tried to remove the driver from the vehicle when she “pulled a firearm, began firing and struck a deputy,” the release said.
Deputy Baily Johnson was hit in the shoulder and neck area but is expected to make a full recovery.
The deputies returned fire, killing the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not released.
The GBI has been called in to investigate the incident.
