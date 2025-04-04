Woman dead, Georgia deputy shot after multi-county chase

A woman was killed in a shootout with law enforcement after she allegedly fired at a Turner County deputy at the end of a multi-county chase in South Georgia early Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pursuit began at around 2 a.m. in Cook County and traveled through four counties north into Dooly County, where deputies conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, the Turner sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies then tried to remove the driver from the vehicle when she “pulled a firearm, began firing and struck a deputy,” the release said.