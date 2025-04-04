DA questions charges for Tifton woman arrested after miscarriage in Georgia

State Sen. Carden Summers, a Cordele Republican who represents Tift County, said he knew little information about the case of Chandler-Scott’s miscarriage and subsequent arrest, but hoped to learn more.

“It’s just sad,” he said. “Sad for the woman, sad for the fetus and sad for everybody involved.”

Warren told the AJC once his office receives a complete case file from the Tifton police, he “will review it and determine whether to proceed, and, if so, for what charges.”

“Georgia courts have held that once a baby is ‘born alive and has had an independent and separate existence from its mother,’ then what happens to the child — injury or death — can be subject to criminal prosecution,” he said.

Abortion-rights advocates say the arrest is the direct result of Georgia’s 2019 abortion law, which grants “personhood” status to an embryo or fetus once fetal cardiac activity can be detected.

“Blame, 100%, should be on the authors of the law,” said Jaylen Black, spokesperson with Planned Parenthood Southeast. “Since 2019, and well beyond that, doctors, other providers (and) health care professionals — who are the ones who care for patients — have long argued when you used this ‘personhood’ language, in time, it will have effects, either intended or that they didn’t intend, that start negatively impacting people.”

Enacted in 2022, Georgia’s law bans most abortions once a medical professional can detect fetal cardiac activity, which is typically around six weeks of pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant. Anti-abortion advocates across the country for years have pushed for “personhood,” which grants rights to an embryo or fetus.

Chandler-Scott, 25, was found early March 20 near her apartment building, bleeding and unconscious, according to a news release from police. Emergency responders determined she had suffered a miscarriage. A subsequent autopsy determined the fetus was 19 weeks and stillborn, Joshua Hendrix with the Tift County Coroner’s office told the AJC.

Emergency responders had arrived at Brookfield Mews apartments in Tifton after receiving a call that a woman was unconscious on the ground outside.

Police said they spoke with a witness at the apartment complex who told them Chandler-Scott had “placed the fetus in a bag and placed that bag in a dumpster outside,” according to a news release.

Chandler-Scott was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The next day she was charged on two felony counts: throwing away or abandonment of a dead body and concealment of a dead body, according to arrest warrants.

The police department did not fulfill the AJC’s request for the police report prior to press time.

A spokesperson for the Tift County Sheriff’s Office said Chandler-Scott was booked into the county jail and has since been released on bond. Chandler-Scott did not respond to requests for comment.

Mike Griffin, a lobbyist with Georgia Baptist Mission Board who worked in support of the state’s abortion law, said the law should have not played a part in Chandler-Scott’s arrest.

“Because it was stillborn in a miscarriage, I don’t see how she could be violating that personhood clause,” Griffin said. “There are probably other laws related to how to report a baby that’s come out due to a miscarriage, but you shouldn’t apply criminal responses if it’s a miscarriage.”

On Wednesday, state Sen. Sally Harrell, Atlanta Democrat, said Chandler-Scott’s miscarriage was criminalized because of the state’s abortion law urged her Republican colleagues to remove the personhood language.

“This case demonstrates the idiocy of fetal personhood,” she said. “This is terrifying for women of reproductive age in Georgia. … It subjects women to either publication of their most private moments or the fearful hiding and shaming of their natural body processes. It is insanity and just plain wrong.”