Black Bourbon Society honors several Atlanta entrepreneurs, community leaders

During the Salon x 7 BBS Legacy Awards held on Feb. 6 at The James Room in Atlanta, Samara B. Rivers, the founder of the Black Bourbon Society (BBS), said the event was inspired by the salon gatherings of the Harlem Renaissance during the 1920s and 1930s.

About 50 people attended the Atlanta event, which included a panel discussion, signature cocktails and a whiskey tasting. It was sponsored by Jack Daniels. The BBS will hold a similar event in New York later this month.