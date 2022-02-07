Black Bourbon Society honors several Atlanta entrepreneurs, community leaders

The Black Bourbon Society, an Atlanta-based group that seeks to bridge the gap between the spirits industry and African American bourbon enthusiasts, recently honored several residents who are building a legacy with their business success and by helping their communities.
During the Salon x 7 BBS Legacy Awards held on Feb. 6 at The James Room in Atlanta, Samara B. Rivers, the founder of the Black Bourbon Society (BBS), said the event was inspired by the salon gatherings of the Harlem Renaissance during the 1920s and 1930s.
About 50 people attended the Atlanta event, which included a panel discussion, signature cocktails and a whiskey tasting. It was sponsored by Jack Daniels. The BBS will hold a similar event in New York later this month.
Those honored include:
- Bettina Benson: She is the founder and creative director of the women’s fashion line Chloe Kristyn. Southern Living magazine recently recognized her as a “Tastemaker of the South.”
- Deborah Vantrece: A chef for more than 25 years, Vantrece serves up the concept of global soul food at Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours in west Midtown.
- Melissa Mitchell: A self-taught artist, entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker, she has been a featured artist for Champs Sports and Nike Illustrated sneaker exhibition during Miami Art Basel; Jack Daniels’ Art; Beats and Lyrics showcase and Essence magazine’s ‘My City, 4 Ways’ tour stop in Atlanta.
- Justin Triplett: He is the director of finance for MBC Concessions, Inc., located in East Point. The company is an emerging leader in airport concessions.
- Camaran Burke: He created A Seat at the Table Consulting. A venture capitalist consulting group that specializes on incubating and growing minority-owned hospitality brands. Some of the bars under the company are Parlor, Girl Diver and most recently, Holiday Bar.
- Ryan Wilson: The co-founder of the Gathering Spot, a private membership club that serves as a hub for connections, collaborations and experiences in Atlanta.
- Keyatta Mincey Parker: A Native of Liberia and bartender who founded “A Sip of Paradise” – an Atlanta community garden to help cultivate a happier, healthier bartending community by offering therapeutic gardening activities.
“It is important that we honor the legacy makers of today just as much as we honor those that have come before us,” said Davis.
The BBS Facebook group has more than 24,000 members from across the country.
The group has also given birth to a nonprofit called Diversity Distilled which works to employ more African Americans within the executive ranks of the companies that produce premium spirits.
