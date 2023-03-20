BreakingNews
Mableton de-annexation efforts fail at state Capitol
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

The new city of Mableton will remain whole — at least for now.

Some Mableton residents and state legislators have been pushing to have portions of the city removed from its boundaries. But they will have to pursue another route after state lawmakers declined on Monday to bring forward de-annexation legislation.

State Rep. Terry Cummings (D-Mableton) was working on a bill last week to remove residential areas in the northern part of the city, an effort to address the growing upset over the new city’s creation. But Monday morning, a key legislative deadline for local bills, Cummings said she dropped the effort.

Cummings said creating a map that satisfied everyone’s concerns was difficult, and she was not sure if the bill would be done in time.

“Every time it seems simple, it gets incredibly complicated,” Cummings said on Friday.

Since voters in November approved the creation of the city, residents in the northern part — which overwhelmingly voted against cityhood — have been petitioning to be removed completely, citing concerns over how the cityhood effort was managed and the referendum’s ballot language.

State Rep. David Wilkerson became the legislative advocate for those residents and tried to convince lawmakers to support de-annexation. He put forth a map last week to serve as a starting point for them to build on. But Cummings, the only state legislator who lives in Mableton, has abandoned the effort.

