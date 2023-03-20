Mableton de-annexation efforts fail at state Capitol

Some Mableton residents and state legislators have been pushing to have portions of the city removed from its boundaries. But they will have to pursue another route after state lawmakers declined on Monday to bring forward de-annexation legislation.

State Rep. Terry Cummings (D-Mableton) was working on a bill last week to remove residential areas in the northern part of the city, an effort to address the growing upset over the new city’s creation. But Monday morning, a key legislative deadline for local bills, Cummings said she dropped the effort.