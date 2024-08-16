Breaking: AT&T workers strike around the Southeast
Metro Atlanta

AT&T workers strike around the Southeast

Their labor contract expired Aug. 3
The last time AT&T's union workers were on strike was 2019, when they were negotiating for the contract that expired several weeks ago. After a number of fruitless bargaining sessions, the union walked out again on Friday. About 17,000 union workers around the Southeast were involved. (AJC file photo)

The last time AT&T's union workers were on strike was 2019, when they were negotiating for the contract that expired several weeks ago. After a number of fruitless bargaining sessions, the union walked out again on Friday. About 17,000 union workers around the Southeast were involved. (AJC file photo)
By
33 minutes ago

About 17,000 union workers at AT&T locations around the Southeast went on strike Friday afternoon, according to their union, which charged the company with unfair labor practices in a filing with federal authorities.

The workers, including about 2,500 in metro Atlanta, have been working without a contract since a previous, five-year-agreement expired Aug. 3 while company negotiators met with bargaining teams from the Communications Workers of America.

“Maybe they didn’t think our members were serious about striking, but we’ve been preparing for months,” said Ed Barlow, president of CWA Local 3204 in Atlanta. “Across the state of Georgia, we have hundreds of work locations for AT&T employees and we plan to have pickets at every last one of them.”

Attempts to reach officials at the Dallas-based company were not immediately successful.

The workers involved include technicians, who install and provide service to AT&T’s wireline telecommunications, including internet and phones for business and homes. Also part of the walkout are call center workers, including customer service representatives.

The region includes Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Union leaders have accused the company of not bargaining in good faith by not respecting agreements already reached and by often refusing to address anything but surface issues, that is, “not getting down to the nitty-gritty,” Barlow said.

Before the recent contract was signed, the AT&T workers represented by CWA in the Southeast went on strike for five days, Barlow said. “There were unfair labor practices, too, very similar reasons.”

The CWA has filed an unfair labor practice charge against AT&T with the National Labor Relations Board, but the walkout could be ended quickly at the bargaining table, he said. “It’s hard to say how long we will be out. Could be a couple days, weeks or months.”

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Amazon asks for dismissal of labor charges at East Point facility
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Operator of criticized Atlanta airport shuttle awarded new contract
Placeholder Image

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

Auto workers union seeks NLRB investigation of Trump and Musk comments about firing...
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Atlanta workers can help Delta fly high again
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Harris says she will build 3 million homes by end of first term
Alpharetta firm accused of being a $300M Ponzi scheme is in receivership
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement