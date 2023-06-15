AT&T gives Westside Future Fund $100,000 to fight digital divide

AT&T recently awarded a $100,000 grant to the local Westside Future Fund as part of AT&T’s $2 billion commitment to increase internet accessibility and affordability in underserved communities.

Westside Future Fund announced in a press release that it plans to use the funds to provide digital devices to low-income families with children who are part of its Home On the Westside program.

The program gives homeownership opportunities to people who have ties to the Historic Westside, be it as a resident, an employee in the community, or a graduate from an Atlanta University Center institution or Booker T. Washington High School. The community retention program also applies to the parent of a child enrolled in the Atlanta Public Schools Washington cluster.

The Westside Future Fund is also planning to survey families living in its rental properties to learn about their digital literacy needs. The Westside Future Fund plans to offer computer and technology skills training to recipients as well. Thus far, the nonprofit is providing free internet connectivity to 78 of its multifamily units.

“We see each day that access to affordable housing is critical to ensuring the continued health and access to opportunity for families,” Westside Future Fund President & CEO John Ahmann said in a statement. “We’re grateful to AT&T for providing us with key funding support that helps us further connect our communities and continue to deliver on our mission to residents living on the Historic Westside.”

AT&T’s grant falls within the company’s Connected Learning initiative. Last year, the telecommunications giant opened the AT&T Connected Learning Center at the Truist Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA in southwest Atlanta. The youth center provides 25 desktop computers with resources for learning, literacy, mentoring and tutoring.